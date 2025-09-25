Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s (GS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GS stock has gone down by -0.23%, with a monthly gain of 7.26% and a quarterly surge of 18.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.81% for GS’s stock, with a 25.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for GS is 301.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for GS on September 25, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

GS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (NYSE: GS) has plunged by -1.72% when compared to previous closing price of $806.32, but the company has seen a -0.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $792.43, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $627. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GS, setting the target price at $560 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

GS Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $770.75. In addition, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc saw 58.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from WALDRON JOHN E., who sold 9,244 shares at the price of $750.11 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, WALDRON JOHN E. now owns 115,268 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, valued at $6,933,996 using the latest closing price.

WALDRON JOHN E., the President and COO of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, sold 9,000 shares at $750.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’25, which means that WALDRON JOHN E. is holding 106,268 shares at $6,754,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 12.78%, with 0.91% for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 23.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.