Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMRE is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of GMRE on September 25, 2025 was 165.75K shares.

GMRE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) has dropped by -6.93% compared to previous close of $36.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”) announced today that it has completed the previously announced one-for-five reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of its issued, outstanding and authorized shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), effective at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time today (the “Effective Time”). Accordingly, at the Effective Time, every five issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock were.

GMRE’s Market Performance

GMRE’s stock has fallen by -11.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.40% and a quarterly rise of 3.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Global Medical REIT Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.49% for GMRE’s stock, with a -10.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMRE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GMRE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GMRE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMRE reach a price target of $11.75. The rating they have provided for GMRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to GMRE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

GMRE Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMRE fell by -11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.50. In addition, Global Medical REIT Inc saw -30.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMRE starting from Cypher Matthew, who purchased 1,350 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Cypher Matthew now owns 1,350 shares of Global Medical REIT Inc, valued at $9,960 using the latest closing price.

Barber Jamie Allen, the General Counsel and Secretary of Global Medical REIT Inc, sold 130,000 shares at $6.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’25, which means that Barber Jamie Allen is holding 0 shares at $861,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Medical REIT Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 1.94%, with 0.81% for asset returns.

Based on Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $91.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.