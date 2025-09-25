Generation Essentials Group (TGE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE)’s stock price has dropped by -7.14% in relation to previous closing price of $2.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-22 that PARIS, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA Group”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”), AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group, and The Generation Essentials Group (“TGE”) (NYSE: TGE), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD Digital, jointly announced that cryptocurrencies would become an essential component of the three companies’ war chest of liquid fund. Such war chest comprises of cash at bank and other unencumbranced, unpledged and liquid investments, which aggregated and amounted to approximately USD240 million as of June 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TGE is 7.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for TGE on September 25, 2025 was 377.77K shares.

TGE’s Market Performance

The stock of Generation Essentials Group (TGE) has seen a -10.51% decrease in the past week, with a -28.82% drop in the past month, and a -66.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.95% for TGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.41% for TGE’s stock, with a -54.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGE Trading at -37.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.58%, as shares sank -28.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.57% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for TGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Generation Essentials Group stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%.

Based on Generation Essentials Group (TGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $475.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generation Essentials Group (TGE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.