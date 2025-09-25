General Dynamics Corp (GD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.13% in relation to its previous close of $323.2. However, the company has experienced a -0.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that RTX and GD gain from rising defense budgets and commercial aerospace growth, supported by solid liquidity and cash flow.

Is It Worth Investing in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) is above average at 21.73x. The 36-month beta value for GD is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GD is 267.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume of GD on September 25, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

GD’s Market Performance

GD stock saw an increase of -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.17% and a quarterly increase of 13.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for General Dynamics Corp (GD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for GD stock, with a simple moving average of 14.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $360 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GD reach a price target of $342. The rating they have provided for GD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

GD Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $324.36. In addition, General Dynamics Corp saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Malcolm Mark, who sold 3,220 shares at the price of $329.45 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Malcolm Mark now owns 10,186 shares of General Dynamics Corp, valued at $1,060,829 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 17.91%, with 7.24% for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corp (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 58.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, General Dynamics Corp (GD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.