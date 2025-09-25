Gartner, Inc (IT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Gartner, Inc (NYSE: IT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.88% in relation to its previous close of $257.98. However, the company has experienced a 3.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR). This is the fourth year in a row that monday.com has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for APMR. For the second consecutive year, monday.com was positioned furthest on the ‘Completeness of Vision’ and highest on the ‘Ability to Execute’ axes. monday.com continu.

Is It Worth Investing in Gartner, Inc (NYSE: IT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gartner, Inc (NYSE: IT) is above average at 16.17x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for IT is 73.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IT on September 25, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

IT’s Market Performance

The stock of Gartner, Inc (IT) has seen a 3.51% increase in the past week, with a 8.84% rise in the past month, and a -34.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for IT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.51% for IT’s stock, with a -35.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IT by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for IT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $263 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to IT, setting the target price at $600 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

IT Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IT rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.10. In addition, Gartner, Inc saw -48.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IT starting from Rinello John J, who sold 105 shares at the price of $249.71 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Rinello John J now owns 3,225 shares of Gartner, Inc, valued at $26,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gartner, Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 116.13%, with 16.06% for asset returns.

Based on Gartner, Inc (IT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gartner, Inc (IT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.