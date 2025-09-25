Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Stock Sees a-1.32% Decrease

In the past week, GOTU stock has gone down by -5.49%, with a monthly decline of -7.83% and a quarterly plunge of -10.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.21% for GOTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is 0.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GOTU is 132.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On September 25, 2025, GOTU’s average trading volume was 744.17K shares.

GOTU stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.32% compared to its previous closing price of $3.4. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-03 that I maintain my Buy rating on Gaotu Techedu after reviewing its 2Q 2025 results and disclosures. GOTU’s 2Q 2025 sales rose +38% YoY thanks to the outperformance of the non-academic learning services sub-segment. A sharp increase in the deferred revenue balance, management’s bullish Q3 outlook, and AI-driven tailwinds support my forecast for above-guidance FY25 revenue.

GOTU Trading at -8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw 20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -32.96%, with -12.01% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.13 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.