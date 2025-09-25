Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Stock Observes 55.99% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has seen a 12.70% increase in the past week, with a 28.71% gain in the past month, and a 15.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for FULC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.88% for FULC’s stock, with a 55.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FULC is also noteworthy at 2.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FULC is 47.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. The average trading volume of FULC on September 25, 2025 was 660.00K shares.

FULC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) has jumped by 12.24% compared to previous close of $7.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-09-17 that Fulcrum Metals Plc (LSE:FMET) shares soared in Wednesday’s trade after announcing the start of its Phase Three optimisation work at the Teck-Hughes tailings project in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The programme with Extrakt Process Solutions aims to refine cyanide-free leaching technology and recovery methods for gold and silver.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on July 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULC reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FULC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to FULC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

FULC Trading at 16.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +26.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc saw 145.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Tourangeau Greg, who sold 498 shares at the price of $5.06 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Tourangeau Greg now owns 14,062 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -30.00%, with -27.99% for asset returns.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.