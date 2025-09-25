Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK)’s stock price has dropped by -8.24% in relation to previous closing price of $3.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today announced that President & CEO Vincent J. Arnone is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8-10, 2025 in New York City.

Is It Worth Investing in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) Right Now?

FTEK has 36-month beta value of 4.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FTEK is 23.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTEK on September 25, 2025 was 445.96K shares.

FTEK’s Market Performance

FTEK stock saw an increase of 5.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.67% and a quarterly increase of 17.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for FTEK’s stock, with a 89.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTEK

Brean Murray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTEK reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2012.

Brean Murray gave a rating of “Buy” to FTEK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

FTEK Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTEK rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Fuel Tech Inc saw 199.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTEK starting from Jones Sharon L, who sold 12,627 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, Jones Sharon L now owns 83,973 shares of Fuel Tech Inc, valued at $21,043 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuel Tech Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -7.69%, with -6.73% for asset returns.

Based on Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.