FormFactor Inc (FORM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of FormFactor Inc (FORM) has seen a 14.35% increase in the past week, with a 24.38% gain in the past month, and a 5.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for FORM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.49% for FORM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) is 64.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FORM is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FORM is 76.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On September 25, 2025, FORM’s average trading volume was 780.76K shares.

FORM stock’s latest price update

FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05% compared to its previous closing price of $37.09. However, the company has seen a 14.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), today announced management’s participation in the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025, being held Tuesday, October 7th at the Arrogant Butcher restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $31 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FORM reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for FORM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FORM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FORM Trading at 16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +23.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM rose by +14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.46. In addition, FormFactor Inc saw -17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY, who sold 3,600 shares at the price of $30.43 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY now owns 35,479 shares of FormFactor Inc, valued at $109,530 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 4.53%, with 3.76% for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor Inc (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 98.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $112.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FormFactor Inc (FORM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.