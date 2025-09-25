Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.52%relation to previous closing price of $284.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FanDuel, North America’s premier online gaming company, and Delaware North today announced a new market access partnership for online sports betting and igaming in the state of West Virginia through Delaware North’s Mardi Gras Casino & Resort.

Is It Worth Investing in Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) is 137.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLUT is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLUT is 174.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. On September 25, 2025, FLUT’s average trading volume was 2.29M shares.

FLUT’s Market Performance

The stock of Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) has seen a 0.28% increase in the past week, with a -6.74% drop in the past month, and a 4.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for FLUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for FLUT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUT

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLUT reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $310. The rating they have provided for FLUT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to FLUT, setting the target price at $330 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

FLUT Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUT rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.98. In addition, Flutter Entertainment Plc saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUT starting from Howe Amy, who sold 4,097 shares at the price of $305.91 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Howe Amy now owns 69,850 shares of Flutter Entertainment Plc, valued at $1,253,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flutter Entertainment Plc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 3.64%, with 1.35% for asset returns.

Based on Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.