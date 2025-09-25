Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has seen a 6.32% increase in the past week, with a -7.34% drop in the past month, and a -12.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for FATE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for FATE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FATE is at 2.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FATE is 109.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.82% of that float. The average trading volume for FATE on September 25, 2025 was 1.48M shares.

FATE stock’s latest price update

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has soared by 4.11% in relation to previous closing price of $0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that on September 2, 2025 the Company granted (i) non-qualified stock options to one newly-hired non-executive employee to purchase a total of 45,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $1.03, which was the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported by NASDAQ on September 2, 2025, the options grant date, and (ii) restricted stock units (RSUs) representing 63,000 shares of its common stock to two newly-hired non-executive employees, including the newly-hired employee receiving the non-qualified stock options referenced above. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company’s Amended and Restated Inducement Equity Plan as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting in approximately equal monthly installments over the following thirty-six months, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the Company through each vesting date. The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying each RSU award vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employees being continuously employed by the Company through each vesting date.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 17th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to FATE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

FATE Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9995. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc saw -73.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from TAHL CINDY, who sold 9,037 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Aug 04 ’25. After this action, TAHL CINDY now owns 397,670 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc, valued at $9,573 using the latest closing price.

Valamehr Bahram, the President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics Inc, sold 14,466 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that Valamehr Bahram is holding 334,898 shares at $15,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.71% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc stands at -20.25%. The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -52.11%, with -38.10% for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$176.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.