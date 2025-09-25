Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) has decreased by -1.88% when compared to last closing price of $21.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Does Extreme Networks (EXTR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

EXTR has 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EXTR is 127.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXTR on September 25, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stock saw an increase of -3.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.67% and a quarterly increase of 20.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for EXTR stock, with a simple moving average of 27.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $24 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.06. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc saw 40.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from RHODES KEVIN R, who sold 14,000 shares at the price of $21.52 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, RHODES KEVIN R now owns 126,202 shares of Extreme Networks Inc, valued at $301,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -16.44%, with -0.68% for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $49.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.