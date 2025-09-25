Examining the Volatility of GoodRx Holdings Inc’s (GDRX) Stock

The stock of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has gone down by -2.68% for the week, with a -6.12% drop in the past month and a -18.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.10% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.69% for GDRX’s stock, with a -11.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Right Now?

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GDRX is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GDRX is 81.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDRX on September 25, 2025 was 3.09M shares.

GDRX stock’s latest price update

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.24% in relation to previous closing price of $4.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-16 that GoodRx offers compelling value after a ~50% stock decline over the past 12 months, trading at just 6.1x FY25 adjusted EBITDA despite recent execution challenges. A new Novo Nordisk partnership for Ozempic and Wegovy discounts could attract new users and offset recent guidance cuts and Rite Aid-related headwinds. The company cut its revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for FY25, which was widely expected after the bankruptcy of Rite Aid.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GDRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

GDRX Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc saw -42.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Spectrum Equity VII, L.P., who sold 16,016 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Spectrum Equity VII, L.P. now owns 0 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc, valued at $64,865 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 5.27%, with 2.48% for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $153.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.