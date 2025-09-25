Examining the Volatility of Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s (ESRT) Stock

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has seen a 2.00% increase in the past week, with a 2.00% gain in the past month, and a 1.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for ESRT’s stock, with a -7.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) Right Now?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02x compared to its average ratio. ESRT has 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ESRT is 138.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESRT on September 25, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

ESRT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has surged by 1.46% when compared to previous closing price of $7.55, but the company has seen a 2.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after the close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer perio.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ESRT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

ESRT Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc saw -30.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESRT starting from Durels Thomas P., who sold 11,843 shares at the price of $8.02 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Durels Thomas P. now owns 44,185 shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc, valued at $94,981 using the latest closing price.

Durels Thomas P., the EVP, Real Estate of Empire State Realty Trust Inc, sold 5,779 shares at $8.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Durels Thomas P. is holding 56,028 shares at $46,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 4.36%, with 1.05% for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $343.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.