Exagen Inc (XGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for XGN is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XGN is 14.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.46% of that float. The average trading volume for XGN on September 25, 2025 was 281.28K shares.

XGN stock’s latest price update

Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.67% in comparison to its previous close of $9.92, however, the company has experienced a 17.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-06 that CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

XGN’s Market Performance

XGN’s stock has risen by 17.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.44% and a quarterly rise of 59.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Exagen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.98% for XGN’s stock, with a 77.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XGN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for XGN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XGN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for XGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 30th, 2025.

XGN Trading at 18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XGN rose by +17.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Exagen Inc saw 264.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XGN starting from Black Jeffrey G., who sold 20,466 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Black Jeffrey G. now owns 269,026 shares of Exagen Inc, valued at $200,362 using the latest closing price.

NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P., the 10% Owner of Exagen Inc, sold 350,000 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P. is holding 1,758,958 shares at $1,155,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Exagen Inc stands at -0.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -87.94%, with -31.42% for asset returns.

Based on Exagen Inc (XGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exagen Inc (XGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.