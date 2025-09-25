Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Evaxion A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.27% in comparison to its previous close of $3.02, however, the company has experienced a 12.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-19 that Evaxion A/S (EVAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Birgitte Rono – Interim CEO & Chief Scientific Officer Thomas Frederik Schmidt – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division Operator Hello, and welcome to Evaxion’s Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Birgitte Rono, Interim CEO and CSO.

Is It Worth Investing in Evaxion A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EVAX is 5.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVAX on September 25, 2025 was 93.63K shares.

EVAX’s Market Performance

The stock of Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) has seen a 12.82% increase in the past week, with a 2.93% rise in the past month, and a 27.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for EVAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.90% for EVAX’s stock, with a 19.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVAX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EVAX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EVAX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8 based on the research report published on April 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVAX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2024.

EVAX Trading at 14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX rose by +12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Evaxion A/S ADR saw -77.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Evaxion A/S ADR stands at -3.76%. The total capital return value is set at -0.82%. Equity return is now at value -321.37%, with -63.79% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.