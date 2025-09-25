Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Prenetics Global Limited’s (PRE) Stock

In the past week, PRE stock has gone up by 27.80%, with a monthly gain of 86.90% and a quarterly surge of 75.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.54% for Prenetics Global Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.40% for PRE’s stock, with a 108.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRE is 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PRE is 8.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRE on September 25, 2025 was 64.52K shares.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.57% in comparison to its previous close of $12.39, however, the company has experienced a 27.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that 1 st Half revenue grew 452.1% to $32.3 million YoY IM8 achieved $5.9 million revenue in August 2025, representing a CAGR 1 of over 3,100% Prenetics increases FY2025 revenue guidance range of $85 – $100 million Prenetics provides update on Bitcoin Treasury, adding a total of 228 Bitcoin, and accumulating 1 BTC daily Prenetics to achieve break-even in Q1 2026, and EBITDA positive moving forward CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading health sciences company, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with recent business updates.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PRE by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PRE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on January 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought PRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +88.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRE rose by +27.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +218.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Prenetics Global Limited saw 194.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.2% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prenetics Global Limited stands at -1.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -28.29%, with -22.19% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -194.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$51.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

In conclusion, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.