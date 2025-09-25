Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Masonglory Ltd’s (MSGY) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.18% for MSGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.13% for MSGY stock, with a simple moving average of 51.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Masonglory Ltd (NASDAQ: MSGY) Right Now?

The public float for MSGY is 2.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of MSGY on September 25, 2025 was 223.14K shares.

MSGY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masonglory Ltd (NASDAQ: MSGY) has surged by 2.03% when compared to previous closing price of $16.72, but the company has seen a 8.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that Hong Kong, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Masonglory Limited (the “Company” or “MSGY”), a Hong Kong based subcontractor providing wet trades and related ancillary services to private and public sectors, today announced that it closed the sale of an additional 225,000 ordinary shares of the Company, pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option granted in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”, together with such over-allotment closing, the “Offering”), at the IPO price of $4.00 per share, less underwriting discounts. As a result, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $900,000 in addition to the previously announced IPO gross proceeds of $6,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

MSGY Trading at 39.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +39.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +194.48% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Masonglory Ltd stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.43%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Masonglory Ltd (MSGY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.