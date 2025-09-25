Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s (HALO) Stock

The stock of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) has seen a -0.22% decrease in the past week, with a 4.75% gain in the past month, and a 44.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for HALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of 27.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) is above average at 17.28x. The 36-month beta value for HALO is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HALO is 115.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.27% of that float. The average trading volume of HALO on September 25, 2025 was 2.19M shares.

HALO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) has plunged by -2.49% when compared to previous closing price of $77.57, but the company has seen a -0.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Powell flags lofty valuations, but five high-earnings-yield stocks stand out as value picks in a cautious market.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Underperform” to HALO, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

HALO Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.59. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc saw 27.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from LaBrosse Nicole, who sold 2,227 shares at the price of $77.95 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, LaBrosse Nicole now owns 22,079 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, valued at $173,584 using the latest closing price.

LaBrosse Nicole, the SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, sold 20,000 shares at $75.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’25, which means that LaBrosse Nicole is holding 24,306 shares at $1,514,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.58% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.47%. The total capital return value is set at 0.36%. Equity return is now at value 179.14%, with 27.70% for asset returns.

Based on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 37.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $656.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.