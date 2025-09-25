Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s (DNA) Stock

In the past week, DNA stock has gone up by 4.16%, with a monthly decline of -4.32% and a quarterly surge of 23.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.48% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for DNA’s stock, with a 16.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNA is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DNA is 40.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on September 25, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

DNA stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.64% in comparison to its previous close of $12.35, however, the company has experienced a 4.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that The latest trading day saw Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) settling at $12.35, representing a +2.66% change from its previous close.

DNA Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc saw 43.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $11.06 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, HENRY CHRISTIAN O now owns 24,310 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, valued at $110,600 using the latest closing price.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O, the Director of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that HENRY CHRISTIAN O is holding 34,310 shares at $109,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.36% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stands at -1.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%. Equity return is now at value -43.59%, with -22.07% for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3333.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$484.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.