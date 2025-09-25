Evaluating the Impact of -4.16% Increase on Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s (OTLK) Stock

The stock of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has seen a -4.30% decrease in the past week, with a -64.91% drop in the past month, and a -45.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.00% for OTLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for OTLK’s stock, with a -44.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OTLK is 29.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.41% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of OTLK was 3.36M shares.

OTLK stock’s latest price update

The stock of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) has decreased by -4.16% when compared to last closing price of $0.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on optimizing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that it will present at the EURETINA Innovation Spotlight being held as part of the 25th EURETINA Congress on September 3, 2025 in Le Palais des Congrès, Paris.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLK

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to OTLK, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

OTLK Trading at -44.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -59.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLK fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9756. In addition, Outlook Therapeutics Inc saw -83.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTLK starting from KENYON LAWRENCE A, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Sep 26 ’24. After this action, KENYON LAWRENCE A now owns 5,946 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc, valued at $28,446 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.35% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Outlook Therapeutics Inc stands at -25.93%. The total capital return value is set at 7.98%.

Based on Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK), the company’s capital structure generated -13.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1070.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$72.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.