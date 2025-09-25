Evaluating the Impact of -3.05% Increase on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s (FND) Stock

The stock of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has seen a -8.83% decrease in the past week, with a -4.21% drop in the past month, and a 4.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for FND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.20% for FND’s stock, with a -7.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) Right Now?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.78x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for FND is 105.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of FND was 2.06M shares.

FND stock’s latest price update

The stock of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) has decreased by -3.05% when compared to last closing price of $81.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that HD’s scale, digital gains and Pro strength give it an edge over FND, which faces housing-driven headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $76 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FND reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for FND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

FND Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.73. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc saw -33.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Adamson John J, who sold 4,240 shares at the price of $79.22 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Adamson John J now owns 17,347 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, valued at $335,889 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.73%, with 4.13% for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 57.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $488.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.