Evaluating the Impact of -1.90% Increase on Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) Stock

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen a -3.83% decrease in the past week, with a -1.29% drop in the past month, and a 11.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for ESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for ESI’s stock, with a 5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.58x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ESI is 225.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ESI was 2.12M shares.

ESI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has decreased by -1.90% when compared to last closing price of $25.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-29 that Element Solutions (ESI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to ESI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

ESI Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.05. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Liebowitz Matthew, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $26.55 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Liebowitz Matthew now owns 57,353 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $1,327,500 using the latest closing price.

Capps John Edward, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Element Solutions Inc, sold 77,674 shares at $26.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Capps John Edward is holding 609,790 shares at $2,079,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.62%, with 4.82% for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $501.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.