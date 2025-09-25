Evaluating the Impact of -0.20% Increase on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s (HLT) Stock

In the past week, HLT stock has gone down by -1.22%, with a monthly decline of -3.98% and a quarterly surge of 3.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.40% for HLT’s stock, with a 4.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HLT is 230.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume for HLT on September 25, 2025 was 1.78M shares.

HLT stock’s latest price update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.20%relation to previous closing price of $263.7. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report third quarter 2025 financial results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, followed by a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT. Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton, and Kevin Jacobs, executive vice president & chief financial officer, Hilton, will discuss the company’s performance and lead a question-and-answer session. Participants may listen to the live we.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $282 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $296. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLT, setting the target price at $263 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

HLT Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.44. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sold 11,905 shares at the price of $269.40 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 79,451 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $3,207,207 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%.

Based on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.