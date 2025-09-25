Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG)’s stock price has increased by 0.72% compared to its previous closing price of $37.53. However, the company has seen a 1.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Essential Utilities (WTRG) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WTRG is 279.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTRG on September 25, 2025 was 1.96M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

WTRG stock saw a decrease of 1.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.30% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for WTRG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on January 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRG reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for WTRG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WTRG, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

WTRG Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.25. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Franklin Chris, who sold 7,700 shares at the price of $39.40 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Franklin Chris now owns 32,229 shares of Essential Utilities Inc, valued at $303,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 10.02%, with 3.61% for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.