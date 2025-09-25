Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84x compared to its average ratio. EPRT has 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EPRT is 197.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPRT on September 25, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

EPRT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has decreased by -2.06% when compared to last closing price of $30.1. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025. On an annualized basis the third quarter 2025 dividend of $0.30 equals $1.20 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025. About Essential Properties.

EPRT’s Market Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has seen a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.24% decline in the past month and a -7.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for EPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.71% for EPRT’s stock, with a -6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $36 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPRT reach a price target of $33.50, previously predicting the price at $29.50. The rating they have provided for EPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EPRT, setting the target price at $35.94 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

EPRT Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.30. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw -13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Peil A Joseph, who sold 13,227 shares at the price of $32.96 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Peil A Joseph now owns 76,590 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, valued at $435,962 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sold 42,632 shares at $32.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 453,760 shares at $1,365,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.63% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 6.33%, with 3.87% for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $404.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.