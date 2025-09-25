Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79% compared to its previous closing price of $65.68. However, the company has seen a 0.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Despite headwinds from oversupply and economic uncertainty, EQR, UDR and AMH show resilience, with strong rental demand and tenant retention.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) is above average at 24.93x. The 36-month beta value for EQR is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EQR is 378.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of EQR on September 25, 2025 was 2.14M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR’s stock has seen a 0.82% increase for the week, with a 0.56% rise in the past month and a -0.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for Equity Residential Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for EQR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $75 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQR, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

EQR Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.53. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Carraway Catherine, the EVP & CHRO of Equity Residential Properties Trust, sold 1,007 shares at $70.55 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Carraway Catherine is holding 12,746 shares at $71,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.53% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at 0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.20%, with 4.96% for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 214.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.