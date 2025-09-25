EPWK Holdings Ltd’s (EPWK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EPWK stock has gone down by -5.87%, with a monthly decline of -3.27% and a quarterly plunge of -28.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.76% for EPWK Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.07% for EPWK’s stock, with a -89.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of EPWK was 1.07M shares.

The stock price of EPWK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EPWK) has dropped by -9.20% compared to previous close of $0.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that XIAMEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EPWK (NASDAQ: EPWK), the first Chinese AI-powered creative services platform to go public in the U.S., has officially launched its international site intl.epwk.com, opening a new chapter in its global expansion strategy.

EPWK Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares surge +31.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.67% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for EPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for EPWK Holdings Ltd stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.36%.

Based on EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK), the company’s capital structure generated -6.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.