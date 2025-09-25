Epsium Enterprise Ltd’s (EPSM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, EPSM stock has gone up by 2.42%, with a monthly gain of 44.01% and a quarterly surge of 68.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 45.90% for Epsium Enterprise Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.31% for EPSM’s stock, with a 98.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Epsium Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: EPSM) Right Now?

The public float for EPSM is 2.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.74% of that float. The average trading volume for EPSM on September 25, 2025 was 381.37K shares.

EPSM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Epsium Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: EPSM) has surged by 5.34% when compared to previous closing price of $35.01, but the company has seen a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that MACAU, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EPSIUM ENTERPRISE LIMITED (the “Company” or “EPSIUM”), a leading importer and wholesaler of premium alcoholic beverages in Macau, today issued the following statement in response to recent unusual trading activity in its shares.

EPSM Trading at 38.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +55.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.55% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for EPSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Epsium Enterprise Ltd stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on Epsium Enterprise Ltd (EPSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Epsium Enterprise Ltd (EPSM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.