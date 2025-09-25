Energys Group Ltd (ENGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for ENGS is 1.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENGS on September 25, 2025 was 432.13K shares.

ENGS stock’s latest price update

Energys Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ENGS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.60% in relation to its previous close of $7.39. However, the company has experienced a -2.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-03 that BILLINGSHURST, UK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Energys Group Limited (NASDAQ: ENGS) (“Energys Group” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a vertically integrated energy efficiency and decarbonisation solutions provider for the built environment, is pleased to announce the award of the second tranche of LED lighting projects from Ark Multi-Academy Trust (“Ark”), an education charity based in London, United Kingdom. The LED lighting projects involve upgrading existing infrastructure with the latest generation of LED lighting systems and intelligent controls.

ENGS’s Market Performance

ENGS’s stock has fallen by -2.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.86% and a quarterly rise of 322.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.84% for Energys Group Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.08% for ENGS stock, with a simple moving average of 80.21% for the last 200 days.

ENGS Trading at 67.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +63.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +234.12% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for ENGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Energys Group Ltd stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%.

Based on Energys Group Ltd (ENGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at -20.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energys Group Ltd (ENGS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.