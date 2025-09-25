Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Stock Faces 6.88% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) has seen a 3.58% increase in the past week, with a -9.82% drop in the past month, and a 4.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for ENTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.34% for ENTA’s stock, with a 17.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ENTA is 19.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.27% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ENTA was 176.02K shares.

ENTA stock’s latest price update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.93% in comparison to its previous close of $7.17, however, the company has experienced a 3.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-21 that WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in three investor conferences in September: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:35 a.m. ET H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside Chat on Tuesda.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ENTA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ENTA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ENTA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 09th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ENTA, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

ENTA Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTA rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -30.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTA starting from Luly Jay R., who purchased 45,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Feb 12 ’25. After this action, Luly Jay R. now owns 846,638 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $256,050 using the latest closing price.

Kieffer Tara Lynn, the Chief Product Strategy Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 2,283 shares at $8.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06 ’24, which means that Kieffer Tara Lynn is holding 29,305 shares at $18,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.49% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -80.64%, with -26.29% for asset returns.

Based on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$104.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.