Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, EFC stock has gone down by -1.97%, with a monthly decline of -6.42% and a quarterly surge of 0.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Ellington Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for EFC’s stock, with a 0.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) is above average at 10.69x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EFC is 96.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EFC on September 25, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

EFC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has decreased by -0.61% when compared to last closing price of $13.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Mortgage rates hit 6.26%, the lowest since October 2024, creating a favorable backdrop for mREITs like EFC, NLY and ORC.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for EFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EFC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

EFC Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw -1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFC starting from Vranos Michael W, who sold 14,361 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Oct 15 ’24. After this action, Vranos Michael W now owns 153,998 shares of Ellington Financial Inc, valued at $180,647 using the latest closing price.

Vranos Michael W, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Ellington Financial Inc, sold 14,000 shares at $12.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14 ’24, which means that Vranos Michael W is holding 168,359 shares at $174,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.75% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc stands at 0.45%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 8.81%, with 0.88% for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $403.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 37.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.