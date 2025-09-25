Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ELV stock has gone up by 5.80%, with a monthly gain of 3.94% and a quarterly plunge of -12.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Elevance Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ELV is 224.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on September 25, 2025 was 2.47M shares.

ELV stock’s latest price update

The stock of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has increased by 0.82% when compared to last closing price of $323.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Indianapolis Public Schools’ Northwest Middle School today celebrated the unveiling of its newly transformed weight room, a project made possible through a partnership with Elevance Health and the Impact Fitness Foundation (IFF). The initiative is part of Elevance Health’s ongoing commitment to the whole health of communities and is the fourth fitness space upgrade made in an Indianapolis school, in celebration of the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tipoff, a p.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to ELV, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

ELV Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $314.20. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -39.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from DeVore Susan D., who purchased 1,200 shares at the price of $312.15 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, DeVore Susan D. now owns 3,502 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $374,580 using the latest closing price.

BOUDREAUX GAIL, the President and CEO of Elevance Health Inc, purchased 8,500 shares at $286.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18 ’25, which means that BOUDREAUX GAIL is holding 151,020 shares at $2,438,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 12.48%, with 4.56% for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.