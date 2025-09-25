Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM)’s stock price has increased by 19.46% compared to its previous closing price of $0.99. However, the company has seen a 8.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the nomination of Jody Thomas to its Board of Directors.

Is It Worth Investing in Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELBM is 2.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ELBM is 17.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELBM on September 25, 2025 was 416.66K shares.

ELBM’s Market Performance

ELBM stock saw an increase of 8.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 30.22% and a quarterly increase of 8.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.63% for Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.33% for ELBM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.67% for the last 200 days.

ELBM Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares surge +17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9392. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corp saw -53.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -42.19%, with -17.34% for asset returns.

Based on Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.