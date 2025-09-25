Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) has jumped by 10.73% compared to previous close of $1.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced a significant expansion of its national retail distribution network through a partnership with Pete’s Fresh Market, a respected and rapidly growing supermarket chain headquartered in Chicago.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

EDBL has 36-month beta value of 2.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EDBL is 2.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDBL on September 25, 2025 was 158.47K shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

EDBL’s stock has seen a 10.73% increase for the week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month and a -28.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.35% for Edible Garden AG Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.27% for EDBL’s stock, with a -42.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDBL Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8103. In addition, Edible Garden AG Inc saw -90.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from Kras James E., who purchased 1,450 shares at the price of $2.68 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Kras James E. now owns 3,217 shares of Edible Garden AG Inc, valued at $3,882 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Inc, purchased 400 shares at $2.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’25, which means that Kras James E. is holding 3,617 shares at $1,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Inc stands at -1.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.6%. Equity return is now at value -146.28%, with -78.93% for asset returns.

Based on Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.