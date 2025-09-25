Ecolab, Inc (ECL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.45% in comparison to its previous close of $265.81, however, the company has experienced a 0.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-09-23 that Christophe Beck, Ecolab chairman and CEO, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the new technologies Ecolab has developed, if the technology is sustainable and much more.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ECL is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ECL is 253.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for ECL on September 25, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

ECL’s stock has seen a 0.62% increase for the week, with a -4.08% drop in the past month and a 0.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for Ecolab, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for ECL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ECL, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

ECL Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.29. In addition, Ecolab, Inc saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Vautrinot Suzanne M, who sold 1,354 shares at the price of $283.16 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, Vautrinot Suzanne M now owns 11,199 shares of Ecolab, Inc, valued at $383,401 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 24.26%, with 9.45% for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab, Inc (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecolab, Inc (ECL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.