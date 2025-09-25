Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ELWS is at 1.79.

The average trading volume for ELWS on September 25, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

ELWS stock’s latest price update

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ELWS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.70% compared to its previous closing price of $2.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

ELWS’s Market Performance

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has experienced a 16.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.28% drop in the past month, and a 40.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.24% for ELWS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.42% for ELWS’s stock, with a 4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELWS Trading at -13.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELWS rose by +16.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR saw 21.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR stands at -0.58%. The total capital return value is set at -2.28%. Equity return is now at value -127.37%, with -66.69% for asset returns.

Based on Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -143.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$252.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (ELWS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.