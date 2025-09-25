Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.93% in relation to its previous close of $301.17. However, the company has experienced a 7.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that AppLovin’s global expansion, soaring profits and diversified model give it the edge over Duolingo’s AI-fueled growth story.

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) is above average at 128.82x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DUOL is 38.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DUOL on September 25, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL’s stock has seen a 7.01% increase for the week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month and a -22.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for Duolingo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for DUOL’s stock, with a -16.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $239 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 05th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DUOL, setting the target price at $460 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

DUOL Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.61. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Hacker Severin, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $288.94 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Hacker Severin now owns 72 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $2,889,373 using the latest closing price.

Hacker Severin, the Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder of Duolingo Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $268.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Hacker Severin is holding 72 shares at $2,685,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 13.44%, with 8.74% for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $73.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.