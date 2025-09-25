Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is above average at 20.21x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DUK is 776.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DUK on September 25, 2025 was 2.89M shares.

DUK stock’s latest price update

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK)’s stock price has increased by 0.44% compared to its previous closing price of $123.1. However, the company has seen a 2.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program has enabled evaluation of 42 sites and triggered 5,400 new jobs and $2 billion in capital investment in Ohio and Kentucky since the program began in 2010 Three high-potential industrial sites were selected for the 2025 program CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Duke Energy selected three properties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky for inclusion in its 2025 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to start, expand or relocate their operations.

DUK’s Market Performance

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has seen a 2.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.43% gain in the past month and a 6.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for DUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.64% for DUK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $132 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to DUK, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

DUK Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.64. In addition, Duke Energy Corp saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Weintraub Alexander J., the SVP, Chief Customer Officer of Duke Energy Corp, sold 400 shares at $121.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’25, which means that Weintraub Alexander J. is holding 7,860 shares at $48,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corp stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.60%, with 2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corp (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.0 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.