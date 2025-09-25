Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DOUG is 70.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOUG on September 25, 2025 was 732.37K shares.

DOUG stock’s latest price update

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.39% in comparison to its previous close of $2.8, however, the company has experienced a -2.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Premier brokerage unveils exclusive platform to provide choice, select marketing options, market testing, and discretion for discerning clientele. “At a pivotal time in our industry, with mass consolidation at play, it is vitally important for sellers to have a trusted partner like Douglas Elliman who truly understands the needs of today’s luxury client.

DOUG’s Market Performance

DOUG’s stock has fallen by -2.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.67% and a quarterly rise of 25.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Douglas Elliman Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for DOUG’s stock, with a 40.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOUG

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOUG reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for DOUG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

DOUG Trading at 14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc saw 67.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from BARTELS PATRICK J JR, who purchased 61,696 shares at the price of $1.85 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, BARTELS PATRICK J JR now owns 135,871 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc, valued at $114,360 using the latest closing price.

BARTELS PATRICK J JR, the Director of Douglas Elliman Inc, purchased 58,104 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that BARTELS PATRICK J JR is holding 193,975 shares at $111,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Elliman Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -36.97%, with -12.98% for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$65.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.