Dominari Holdings Inc (DOMH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dominari Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DOMH)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.87% in comparison to its previous close of $7.28, however, the company has experienced a 13.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH), today announced that Tim Ledwick, a current member of the Company’s Board of Directors, has stepped down from the Board to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer, beginning October 1, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominari Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DOMH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DOMH is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DOMH is 7.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.13% of that float. The average trading volume of DOMH on September 25, 2025 was 316.94K shares.

DOMH’s Market Performance

DOMH stock saw an increase of 13.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.15% and a quarterly increase of 26.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.04% for Dominari Holdings Inc (DOMH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.04% for DOMH’s stock, with a 47.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOMH Trading at 17.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMH rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +294.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Dominari Holdings Inc saw 293.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.09% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominari Holdings Inc stands at -0.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.62%. Equity return is now at value -29.28%, with -24.01% for asset returns.

Based on Dominari Holdings Inc (DOMH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Dominari Holdings Inc (DOMH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.