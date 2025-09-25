Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has surged by 0.65% when compared to previous closing price of $13.81, but the company has seen a 4.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that DONGGUAN, China and PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that the Company has entered into a share acquisition agreement (the “Agreement”) with a shareholder of Dogness Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (“DITC”) to acquire a 19.5% equity interest in DITC in exchange for Dogness’s Class A common shares and warrants to purchase Class A common shares.

The 36-month beta value for DOGZ is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DOGZ is 1.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.87% of that float. The average trading volume of DOGZ on September 25, 2025 was 474.94K shares.

The stock of Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has seen a 4.51% increase in the past week, with a -12.14% drop in the past month, and a -50.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.52% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.26% for DOGZ’s stock, with a -41.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +35.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Dogness (International) Corp saw -45.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corp stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -6.23%, with -4.77% for asset returns.

Based on Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -54.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

In summary, Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has had a bad performance as of late. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.