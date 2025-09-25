Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX)’s stock price has increased by 0.82% compared to its previous closing price of $2.44. However, the company has seen a -0.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-16 that Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ:DGXX, TSX-V:DGX) has accelerated its transformation towards prioritizing artificial intelligence (AI) over the past calendar year, where it aims to become a leader in advanced AI infrastructure, company CEO Michel Amar wrote in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday. The energy infrastructure company said the ARMS 200 (AI-Ready Modular Solution) has achieved Tier III certification under the globally recognized ANSI/TIA-942 standard, validated by EPI.

Is It Worth Investing in Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DGXX is 6.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DGXX is 32.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On September 25, 2025, DGXX’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

DGXX’s Market Performance

DGXX’s stock has seen a -0.40% decrease for the week, with a 6.03% rise in the past month and a -5.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for Digi Power X Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for DGXX’s stock, with a 20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGXX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for DGXX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DGXX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DGXX Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGXX rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Digi Power X Inc saw 123.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DGXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43% for the present operating margin

-0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Digi Power X Inc stands at -0.59%. The total capital return value is set at -0.48%. Equity return is now at value -69.07%, with -48.31% for asset returns.

Based on Digi Power X Inc (DGXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -402.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -208.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.