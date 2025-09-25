Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.49%relation to previous closing price of $8.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the third quarter 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) Right Now?

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRH is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DRH is 202.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRH on September 25, 2025 was 2.89M shares.

DRH’s Market Performance

DRH’s stock has seen a -0.37% decrease for the week, with a -3.46% drop in the past month and a 6.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for Diamondrock Hospitality Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for DRH’s stock, with a -0.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRH reach a price target of $10.25, previously predicting the price at $10.75. The rating they have provided for DRH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to DRH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

DRH Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.37. In addition, Diamondrock Hospitality Co saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Donnelly Jeffrey, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Donnelly Jeffrey now owns 672,894 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Co, valued at $79,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondrock Hospitality Co stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.22%, with 2.15% for asset returns.

Based on Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $258.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.