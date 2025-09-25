Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.54x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DEO is 555.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of DEO was 1.26M shares.

DEO stock’s latest price update

Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90% in relation to its previous close of $96.33. However, the company has experienced a -3.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Bars and bartenders across five cities reimagine the serve that’s risen to the #2 cocktail in the U.S. NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Now in its fourth year, Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest unites America’s top cocktail cities in a nationwide toast.

DEO’s Market Performance

DEO’s stock has fallen by -3.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly drop of -4.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for Diageo plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.26% for DEO’s stock, with a -13.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DEO Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -14.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEO fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.05. In addition, Diageo plc ADR saw -28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Diageo plc ADR stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 22.33%, with 4.98% for asset returns.

Based on Diageo plc ADR (DEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Diageo plc ADR (DEO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.