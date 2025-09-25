DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) has gone down by -11.20% for the week, with a -29.60% drop in the past month and a -8.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.33% for DDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.15% for DDC’s stock, with a 31.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DDC Enterprise Ltd (AMEX: DDC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DDC is 5.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DDC is 7.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. On September 25, 2025, DDC’s average trading volume was 116.31K shares.

DDC stock’s latest price update

The stock of DDC Enterprise Ltd (AMEX: DDC) has decreased by -8.54% when compared to last closing price of $10.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC), a leader in corporate Bitcoin treasury innovation and a premier global Asian food platform, today announced a partnership with Wintermute, a leading global algorithmic trading firm and OTC desk in digital assets. This collaboration enables DDC to source Wintermute’s OTC liquidity and execution across spot and derivatives to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, optimize treasury management through yield-generating opportunit.

DDC Trading at -23.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -27.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDC fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.49. In addition, DDC Enterprise Ltd saw 29.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for DDC Enterprise Ltd stands at -0.62%. The total capital return value is set at -1.2%.

Based on DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$128.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.