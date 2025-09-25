Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.38% compared to its previous closing price of $1.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-12 that MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) (the “Company”) today reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Management Comment Tony Clark, Dawson’s President and CEO, commented, “Due to the observed increase in demand for large integrated high-resolution, high channel count surveys and improvement to our backlog, we made the decision to make a significant capital investment to purchase new single node channels from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geospace Technologies.

Is It Worth Investing in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DWSN is -0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DWSN is 30.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On September 25, 2025, DWSN’s average trading volume was 129.60K shares.

DWSN’s Market Performance

DWSN stock saw an increase of 26.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.89% and a quarterly increase of 18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.10% for Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.96% for DWSN’s stock, with a 42.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DWSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DWSN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DWSN by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for DWSN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on May 11, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to DWSN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

DWSN Trading at 32.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +32.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWSN rose by +26.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6600. In addition, Dawson Geophysical Company saw 33.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

-0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dawson Geophysical Company stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.41%. Equity return is now at value -38.69%, with -17.94% for asset returns.

Based on Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -37.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.