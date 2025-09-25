DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO)’s stock price has increased by 5.53% compared to its previous closing price of $9.59. However, the company has seen a 64.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Board forms Special Committee and engages Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisor Company completed an oversubscribed $17.5 million private placement to capitalize on significant commercial momentum Dario optimized its cap table by converting preferred shares into common shares and common shares equivalents, positioning it for future opportunities NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) (“Dario” or the “Company”), a leader in digital health solutions for chronic condition management, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive strategic review to maximize shareholder value following multiple unsolicited inbound strategic inquiries from interested parties.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRIO is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DRIO is 1.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRIO on September 25, 2025 was 22.70K shares.

DRIO stock saw a decrease of 64.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.77% for DarioHealth Corp (DRIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.41% for DRIO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.44% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on January 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRIO reach a price target of $8.75. The rating they have provided for DRIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DRIO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO rose by +62.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, DarioHealth Corp saw -45.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from Nelson Steven Charles, who purchased 40,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Nelson Steven Charles now owns 95,000 shares of DarioHealth Corp, valued at $21,200 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Steven Charles, the Chief Commercial Officer of DarioHealth Corp, purchased 5,000 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12 ’24, which means that Nelson Steven Charles is holding 55,000 shares at $4,546 based on the most recent closing price.

-0.7% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for DarioHealth Corp stands at -1.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -55.06%, with -31.55% for asset returns.

Based on DarioHealth Corp (DRIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -163.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$50.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

In conclusion, DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.