Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54% compared to its previous closing price of $48.55. However, the company has seen a 1.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) securities between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CYTK is 117.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.82% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of CYTK was 2.03M shares.

CYTK’s Market Performance

The stock of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a 30.48% rise in the past month, and a 45.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.32% for CYTK’s stock, with a 17.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 24th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

CYTK Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +26.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.14. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $49.28 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 140,610 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $98,560 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc, sold 5,000 shares at $49.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 373,108 shares at $248,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38% for the present operating margin

-2.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Inc stands at -7.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.5%.

Based on Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$493.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.