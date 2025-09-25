CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUBE is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CUBE is 225.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on September 25, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

CUBE stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.85% compared to its previous closing price of $40.09. However, the company has seen a -3.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-28 that CubeSmart offers a strong 5.2% dividend yield with consistent growth, making it attractive for risk-averse, long-term investors seeking income and value. CUBE is undervalued by 20% based on dividend discount and historical multiple analyses, with expected total annual returns of 13.5%-16.3%. The self-storage industry is resilient, with CUBE outperforming peers in revenue, FFO growth, and dividend growth, despite recent sector headwinds.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CubeSmart (CUBE) has experienced a -3.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.61% drop in the past month, and a -5.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.46% for CUBE’s stock, with a -4.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $48 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBE, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.75. In addition, CubeSmart saw -26.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at 0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 13.43%, with 5.81% for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $688.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.